HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,573 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $972,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $169,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after buying an additional 964,972 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,129,000 after buying an additional 944,675 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.