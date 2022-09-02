HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,657 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $104.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

