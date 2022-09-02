Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,289.50 ($15.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,015.35. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,285 ($15.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,625 ($31.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,601.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,780.18.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

