Hina Inu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,616.00 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hina Inu has a total market cap of $597,657.68 and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,463% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.

About Hina Inu

Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

