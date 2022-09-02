Hina Inu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,616.00 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hina Inu has a total market cap of $597,657.68 and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,463% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.
About Hina Inu
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
Hina Inu Coin Trading
