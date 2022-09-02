HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 256 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 730,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 531,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $5,494,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,603,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $5,494,434.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,625 shares of company stock worth $18,092,458. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

