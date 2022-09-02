HM Payson & Co. Buys 112 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LNG opened at $156.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

