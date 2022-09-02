HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 950.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 155.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ennis Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Ennis news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.67 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

