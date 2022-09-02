HM Payson & Co. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth $124,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of DOUG stock opened at 4.76 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.57 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 379.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Kramer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 5.33 per share, for a total transaction of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 213,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,133 shares of company stock worth $105,627. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

