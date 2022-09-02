HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atrion by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 1.0 %

Atrion stock opened at $610.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.80. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $585.27 and a 52 week high of $805.62.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

