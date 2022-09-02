HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

