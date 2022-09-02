HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

