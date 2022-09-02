HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall bought 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $38,456.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,213.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,558 shares of company stock worth $102,314. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

