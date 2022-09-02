HM Payson & Co. Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $337.29 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $572.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.