HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $858.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $822.47 and its 200 day moving average is $912.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.