HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,046 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several research firms have commented on KTB. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

