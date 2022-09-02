HNC COIN Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One HNC COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. HNC COIN has a market cap of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,949.11 or 0.99950025 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063457 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001720 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024378 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.
HNC COIN Profile
HNC COIN (HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.
Buying and Selling HNC COIN
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars.
