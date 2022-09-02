Home Consortium Limited (HMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Home Consortium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.50.

Insider Activity

In other Home Consortium news, insider David Di Pilla 260,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th.

About Home Consortium

Home Consortium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages real estate property portfolio in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail centers. Its property portfolio consists of 35 centers in 5 states under the HomeCo brand name. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

