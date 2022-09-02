HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Insider Simon Shakesheff Acquires 42,066 Shares of Stock

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Rating) insider Simon Shakesheff purchased 42,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,634.15 ($37,506.40).

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get HomeCo Daily Needs REIT alerts:

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 21st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a boost from HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.