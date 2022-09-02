Homeros (HMR) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Homeros (HMR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $100,476.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,959.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086207 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Homeros

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

