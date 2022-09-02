HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 52.7% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HTBI opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $366.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTBI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.