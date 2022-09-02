HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.60. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

