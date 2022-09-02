Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $9.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 294.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Shares of FIXX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 million, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of -0.36.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 61,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

