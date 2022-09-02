Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Honest has a market cap of $852,805.83 and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 459.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,654.07 or 0.28323265 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829190 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016067 BTC.
Honest Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.
Honest Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.