Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Honest has a market cap of $852,805.83 and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 459.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,654.07 or 0.28323265 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

