HOPR Trading Down 11% This Week (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. HOPR has a total market cap of $14.98 million and $725,827.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028983 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040879 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The official website for HOPR is hoprnet.org/pt. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

