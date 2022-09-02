Horizen Hits Market Capitalization of $196.85 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $15.40 or 0.00077101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $196.85 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00298883 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00113033 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,779,050 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

