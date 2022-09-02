Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.78

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.78 and traded as low as C$19.98. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF shares last traded at C$20.07, with a volume of 1,429 shares traded.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.78.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.2481 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

About Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF

