HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $28.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

HPQ opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

