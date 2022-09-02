HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $32.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in HP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

