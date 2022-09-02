HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $957,367.87 and $2,619.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGrow (EGC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XProject (XPRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00128445 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Nimbus Coin (NMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

