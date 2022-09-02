Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 62305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

