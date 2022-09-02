Humanscape (HUM) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $129.32 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,290.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00084807 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.