Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile
Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.
Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance
