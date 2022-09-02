Huobi BTC Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $790.61 million and approximately $152,945.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $20,287.99 or 1.00126398 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,879.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.40 or 0.15108804 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00816976 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015879 BTC.
About Huobi BTC
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.
Huobi BTC Coin Trading
