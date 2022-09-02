Hush Trading Down 13.6% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Hush has a total market capitalization of $505,734.89 and approximately $130.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00301703 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00113283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00080048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

