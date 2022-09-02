Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$35.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.34. The firm has a market cap of C$21.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.44.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

