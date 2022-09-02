Hyperion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded down 62.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $33.65 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086482 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.