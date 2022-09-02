Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,710,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 18,210,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HYZN shares. DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Melius downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Shares of HYZN opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.21. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

