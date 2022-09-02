ICHI (ICHI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $536,410.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $5.32 or 0.00026243 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $26.31 million and $536,410.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,923% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.53 or 0.14871409 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00815701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,940,566 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

