ICHI (ICHI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $536,410.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $5.32 or 0.00026243 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $26.31 million and $536,410.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,923% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.53 or 0.14871409 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00815701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,940,566 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.