Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $285.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,463% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
