Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $285.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,463% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.