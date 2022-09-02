Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Up 449.5% Over Last Week

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00034462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085024 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

ICH is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

