Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Trading 449.5% Higher This Week

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,969.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086132 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

