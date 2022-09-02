Idena Price Tops $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $101,758.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,893.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.40 or 0.15093308 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015772 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,829,101 coins and its circulating supply is 61,140,117 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

