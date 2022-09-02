IDEX Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $45.90 million and $4.71 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,324.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084992 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,170,047 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

