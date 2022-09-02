Idle Price Down 5.1% This Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Idle has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $1,144.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,893.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.40 or 0.15093308 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,279,625 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

