Ignis (IGNIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million

Ignis (IGNIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $32,733.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,844% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.
About Ignis
Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ignis
