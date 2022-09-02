Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $77.39 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $77.39 or 0.00388420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $50.37 million and $9.36 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 402.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.88 or 0.19382272 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830794 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015967 BTC.
About Illuvium
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
