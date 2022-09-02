ImageCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $29,611.53 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. ImageCoin has a market cap of $29,611.53 and $821.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00233317 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,026,671 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.