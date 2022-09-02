Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.66

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and traded as low as $9.40. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 97,132 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMPUY. Investec downgraded Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Impala Platinum in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.97.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

