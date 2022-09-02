Impossible Finance (IF) Hits Market Capitalization of $601,553.95

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $601,553.95 and approximately $1,030.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.01168236 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015786 BTC.
Impossible Finance Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Impossible Finance Coin Trading
