Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Industrials REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

MLI opened at GBX 172 ($2.08) on Wednesday. Industrials REIT has a one year low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.72. The company has a market capitalization of £502.68 million and a PE ratio of 470.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louisa Bell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($42,049.30). In other Industrials REIT news, insider Louisa Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($42,049.30). Also, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

About Industrials REIT

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

